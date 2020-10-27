The Blacklist season 8: Who is seemingly back on set?







Earlier this week, we posted a little bit about the possible return of a younger Katarina Rostova on The Blacklist season 8. Now, we’ve got a little bit more evidence that it is seemingly happening!

In a post on Instagram below, you can see Lotte Verbeek back on a particular New York set. It’s worth noting that she doesn’t say precisely where she is, but at the same time there are only so many options that we can think of. Also, she looks just like she has in every other appearance she’s made as Katarina over time, so we don’t think it’s too much of a reach to think that she is taking on that role again.

Of course, provided all of our thinking here is true, there is still one other question worth wondering: Why in the world is Katarina back? What sort of story is she bringing to the table this time around? We could be going back to earlier on in her life to understand more of why she is the person she is, or we could be venturing beyond the events of “Rassvet” and where we have seen her in the past. Maybe it will help to better understand why Katarina is who she is in the present … provided that this is actually Katarina. There are still questions we have about that.

