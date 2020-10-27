The Boys season 3 spoilers: How will Jensen Ackles be a big-time focus?







As you prepare for The Boys season 3 to premiere on Amazon (hopefully in 2021), there are a lot of reasons for excitement. Of course, the biggest one has to be the status of one Jensen Ackles, who is being brought on board in the role of Soldier Boy.

So what do we know about him at the moment? Based on some of the casting information that is out there, Soldier Boy is a fundamental character in the saga of this world. We know that he is one of the first big celebrity superheroes, and someone who really represented a very specific part in history. We know that Stormfront was also a foundational superhero, but we hope that these two characters are very-much different. We don’t really need to see something similar on this show time and time again.

What we can go ahead and tell you now is that Jensen, no matter what the story is, will be a focal point in just about everything. Just check out some of what show executive producer Eric Kripke had to say in a new TVLine interview:

“With him comes the big season mythology that he threads all the way through. The season is sort of about him.”

The idea of this is fun, mostly because Jensen’s worthy of a lot of screen time and we need a few other twists. Of course, we’ve already got some of them, including that Hughie’s new job may not be exactly what he thinks it is…

