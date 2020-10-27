The Haves and the Have Nots season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at OWN?







Following tonight’s finale, is The Haves and the Have Nots been renewed for a season 8 at OWN? Or, can you expect the show to be canceled? Within this article, we’ll go through everything we know about the future at the moment.

Let’s kick things off here with this — for the time being, there is no official renewal for The Haves and the Have Nots yet. We do want to see the series back for more episodes at some point a little bit down the road, but we have to wait and see what the folks over at OWN decide. We would like to think that they would want more episodes coming down the road, but it should be clear at this point that we’re in a very strange time in the TV industry. It’s just harder to make new episodes of stuff than it has ever been before, and that is something that networks and studios are taking into consideration.

Here’s what we can say — season 7 of The Haves and the Have Nots has to date averaged a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 1.3 million live viewers. This is enough of a performance to make us reasonably optimistic about the future, even if the numbers are on average down versus where they were back in season 7.

In the event that the show is brought back, we don’t think there is all that much that needs to change when it comes to the story. This is a show that at this point, has a pretty strong understanding of what it is — this is a character drama centered on big twists, emotional moments, and people you’re so invested watching. We hope that new episodes will arrive in 2021 to give you a little more of the escapism that you crave.

Time is going to tell on the long-term future of the show but for now, we remain optimistic.

