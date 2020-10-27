NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode count revealed at CBS







Typically, we expect 24 episodes for just about every season of NCIS: Los Angeles. However, it is also clear at the moment that we’re living within a very different time. Productions are starting up later, and with that they are also having to contend with different schedules due to the pandemic. Health and safety is top priority, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone out there that there are going to be fewer episodes across the board.

If you missed it, we reportedly recently that some CBS shows, including the flagship NCIS as well as Blue Bloods and Magnum PI, are only going to have 16 episodes for their upcoming seasons. The news for NCIS: Los Angeles is at least marginally better, as you are going to have a chance in order to see 18 episodes of LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast. This may be due in part to the way in which this show is produced, or that it started up filming a little bit earlier than some other series. It does at least give the network a grounding presence on Sunday nights for most of the remaining season.

Also, we would argue that the 18-episode season for NCIS: Los Angeles is also a way for CBS to show faith in the cast and crew over a decade into its run. This is clearly a part of their schedule that they are proud of and with that, have no interest in getting away from within the near future.

Remember now that NCIS: Los Angeles will be premiering on the network next month, and we think that at least one priority is going to be offering up at least some sort of escape from what is taking place on the outside world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







