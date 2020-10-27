The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Zach J. be sent home by Clare Crawley?







There’s been a lot said already about Tuesday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette, but maybe less has been said about Zach J.’s date. He is going to have some one-on-one time with lead Clare Crawley, but we are not altogether sure that this is going to be going according to plan … at all.

If there is one preliminary cause for concern for Zach right now, it comes courtesy of the latest ABC synopsis below:

Zach J. is excited about his individual spa date with Clare, but his inability to relax might end in disaster.

It’s true that this isn’t exactly the most revealing tease in the world, but one of the things that we have seen with Clare already is that she acts heavily based off of intuition. If she gets a certain feeling with someone, she will act on it. Being able to relax is essential for any relationship, especially on something like a spa date. Odds are, there’s going to be a little bit of conflict here, and we’ll just have to wait and see what the end result is. We’ve certainly seen plenty of previews alluding to some major drama on tonight’s episode, but it’s to be seen if any of the footage is tied to what happens on this date.

