Last Man Standing season 9: How many episodes can you expect?







We already know that Last Man Standing is picked up for a season 9 — not only that, but we’re well-aware that this will be the final one. It’s going to be a bummer to see the Baxters say goodbye, but remember this — they’ve had a nice run that is more or less a decade on the air (save for that hiatus after ABC canceled it).

We know that there’s a demand to see as many stories as possible within the final season, especially with the final-season news and the idea that we all need some sort of break from the outside world amidst this global pandemic. So is the show still going to give us a healthy amount of episodes? It does feel that way for now.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the plan at the moment is for Last Man Standing to air 21 episodes in the new year — the same order as what we had for season 8. It would’ve been nice to get to 22 (the number that most TV series have in normal climates), but given the late start to production this fall, we can’t be too upset about it being cut slightly.

Sure, it would’ve been nice to see a small handful of episodes tacked on to the end here, largely in order to ensure that the series could make it to the big 200 — but where it’s going to end up is a fantastic achievement in itself. Just think about how few shows these days even make it to 100 episodes, let alone close to 200. It’s hard to keep a consistent audience, let alone find a story that merits so long of a run.

No matter how many episodes we ended up getting, we knew we were excited for what the final season could bring. We’re just glad to have a tentative number.

