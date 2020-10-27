NCIS season 18, Blue Bloods season 11 to have shorter episode orders







While there are still going to be opportunities to check out NCIS, Blue Bloods, and other shows coming up, the episode orders will be smaller. How much so? Think in terms of significantly less than what we tend to see on average.

Typically, these shows collectively receive anywhere between 22 and 24 episodes in a given year — though that was cut down on this past season due to the global health crisis. Now, Deadline is reporting that NCIS, Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, Magnum PI, SEAL Team, and Bull are all producing sixteen episodes for this season. Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles is currently plotting eighteen installments. None of this should come as much of a shock, given that there are a lot of shows in here that only started filming over the past month when usually, they kick off production in July or August.

In addition to all of these shows starting up production a little bit later, you also have to remember that they may take a little more time to film specific installments, as well. There are more restrictions and protocols that need to be followed now due to the global health crisis, and that is something to be remembered as we see these shows go through every single step of their process. We’re just going to be happy to have these programs back, and we’re certainly appreciative of the cast and crew going through the testing process and the ever-changing environment just for the sake of our entertainment.

