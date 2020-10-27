The Voice season 19: Desz sings ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at blind auditions







Typically, we’ve come to learn over the years that The Voice closes out its shows with some especially memorable blind auditions. They want to leave you with an artist who will be the subject of conversation in the days that follow. Of course, that is a challenge within itself given that we’re at a point now where there have been so many seasons, it’s hard to remember specific standouts.

Yet, at the end of the episode tonight we had a powerful audition courtesy of a woman named Desz — she lost her mother at an early age, and she continues to sing for her. She finds her passion through that, and she’s got a rich musical background. She’s done a lot of opera — yet, she’s also from Texas and has a lot of country roots. She’s also performed in the Kanye West Coachella Choir!

We actually love how much of a chance that we had to get some backstory on Desz before she ever started to perform. Then, we got to hear her sing on her own. She performed the Toni Braxton hit “Unbreak My Heart,” and it goes without say that she was all sorts of fantastic. This was one of those auditions where they didn’t even pretend as though there would be an element of surprise here.

