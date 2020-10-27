Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: Is this the most likely return date?







At the moment, there is no official Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 return date — even though we’re aware the show comes back in December.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, this does bring us to the following question: When can we expect to see the series back? What are some of the current projections?

For a little while now, our hope has been to get Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast back on December 6, mostly because that is the first Sunday of the month. Yet, in looking at the schedule Starz does have a new episode of The Spanish Princess airing on that day. One of the things that we’ve seen with this network over time is a real reluctance to air two of their big-name scripted properties at the same time, opting instead to stretch things out as much as they can.

With that in mind, our feeling is that Power Book II: Ghost will more than likely return when we get around to December 13. We do think it benefits Starz to get it out there before we get too close to Christmas — also, this would ensure that there are a couple of episodes that air in 2021. Isn’t that a great way to ensure that the new season gets off on the right foot? We like to think so, anyway.

Our feeling is that Starz will more than likely announce a return date at some point in November — or at least we hope. Why would they want to keep people waiting for some long period of time?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

