Chicago Med season 6 premiere spoilers: Taking on the pandemic







There’s nothing altogether surprising about the main Chicago Med season 6 premiere story — and nor should there be. Given what is going on at the moment in the real world, there was no real way for the series for avoid the global health crisis. There is so much to say about what the doctors and nurses are going through, and maybe the writers can give viewers a better sense of that.

To go along with that, we’re also hoping that this episode can serve as inspiration to a lot of first responders out there — they are appreciated and loved through what they’ve gone through. We know that there will inevitably be some sadness within this episode, but it’d be nice to see a little bit of hope sprinkled in here, as well.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 6 premiere synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

11/11/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the season six premiere, the entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic. Dr. Choi, Dr. Lanik and April fight on the front lines. Dr. Halstead and Hannah face a troubling reality. Dr. Charles tries to clear the air with his daughter following recent developments.

There are some storylines in here that should continue what we saw in season 5, and what we’re assuming about the premiere in general is that it’s going to combine a lot of what was planned for the end of last season with new material devised specifically for this climate. It’s a delicate balancing act for sure, but we are eager to see what the writers and producers are doing moving forward. It’s been a long wait, but we’re sure that it is going to be worthwhile.

