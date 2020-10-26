Good Witch season 7: Is filming officially underway with the cast?







Is Good Witch season 7 filming underway? If you’ve been wondering that very thing, rest assured we’ve got an answer!

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, star Catherine Bell confirmed that filming is underway on a new batch of episodes! While it’s pretty impossible to have a new Halloween-themed installment this year, it is still comforting to know that there will be a chance to see a little bit more in the spring/summer. There’s always going to be a lot of story to explore with Cassie and some of the other characters, and this is one of those shows that is also very much appreciated.

Just think about Good Witch from an escapism point of view. This is one of those series that does give you a chance to fully get away from your problems and into a world stuffed full of magic and various shenanigans. We also think that there’s room for new characters and adventures sprinkled in throughout.

Of course, we do think that you’re going to be waiting for a good while to get some additional details about Good Witch and the future. We would be shocked if there is any video footage this year — right now, the most important thing is that the entire cast and crew can be at work and also safe. Making sure that they are a-okay has to be the most important thin here. It’ll be nice if we can get a premiere date in the spring, and then go from there in whatever direction the story wants to take us.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7?

