Outlander season 6: When to expect news on the start of filming







We’re well aware that Outlander season 6 is keeping you waiting … and it will probably continue to do so for a while. There is no evidence that filming is starting up in the weeks to come — as a matter of fact, most suggestions are that production is going to be kicking off at some point next year.

If you are looking for a pre-announced start date for filming, though, you are going to be disappointed. In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Maril Davis noted that much like with past seasons, the show won’t announce the start of filming until they are back at work.

Why do it this way? There are a couple of reasons for it. One of them is to ensure that there is at least some veil of secrecy surrounding what the cast and crew are up to — even if there are books that serve as a basis for the show, the production obviously wants to keep spoilers at bay. This is especially the case if people are scouting around various locations, hoping to catch a glimpse of the cast to post on social media.

Meanwhile, productions also have to be flexible and dates often change — and they especially can this year, given the global health crisis. If you pre-announce a date and filming doesn’t happen then, it’s bound to cause disappointment.

For season 6, filming will start when the production team is ready and it’s safe for all parties involved. We’re fine with waiting if it means we get a high-quality show and everyone exercises as much caution for themselves and others as humanly possible.

So really, be prepared for official news on the start of filming when filming actually starts … as paradoxical as that sounds.

