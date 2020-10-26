Stargirl season 2 spoilers: Officially meet Eclipso, The Shade







We’ve known for a good while now that Eclipso and The Shade are going to be two of the Big Bads heading into Stargirl season 2. To go along with that, we now have a greater sense of who is playing them!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Nick Tarabay is going to be playing the aforementioned Eclipso in a series-regular capacity, meaning that you expect him for the bulk of the season. This is a character who is immensely powerful, and with Cindy discovering a mysterious gem housing his essence, we’re sure that he is about to be unleashed on the world. This casting is a homecoming-of-sorts for Taraby, who previously was a part of the Arrowverse due to his role as Captain Boomerang.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Cake of The Affair is going to be playing The Shade in recurring capacity. You also got a small tease of him at the end of the season 1 finale, and that is going to be setting the stage for something more — and likely something sinister.

We probably won’t be seeing Stargirl season 2 for a rather long time, but rest assured that our excitement is going to remain high. The first season was one of the biggest surprises of 2020 in terms of being entertaining and lovingly crafted. Our hope now is that the second season will, somehow, find a way to properly match that from start to finish. This season is exclusive to The CW, whereas season 1 existed more as a property for DC Universe. The same people are involved, and that in itself gives us a good bit of hope for whatever is coming up.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see some footage of Stargirl season 2 at some point early next year.

