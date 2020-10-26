The Blacklist season 8 premiere spoilers: First details on ‘Roanoke’!







Now that we’re less than three weeks away from The Blacklist season 8 premiere, isn’t it nice to have more details now? This is an episode entitled “Roanoke,” which we tend to refer to mostly in the context of either the Virginia city or a season of American Horror Story.

Yet, here it is a reference to the same thing we almost often see within the world of The Blacklist — a criminal. This one has a particular role, and we’re sure that Raymond Reddington has quite the agenda when it comes to taking care of them.

For some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the newly-released The Blacklist season 8 premiere synopsis:

11/13/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red directs the Task Force to investigate Roanoke, a legendary criminal who orchestrates elaborate extractions. Meanwhile, Liz works to hatch a secret plan with her mother, Katarina Rostova (guest star Laila Robins).

The part about Liz continuing to work with her mother shouldn’t be a big surprise to anyone out there, given the events that transpired at the end of season 7. The question we’re left to wonder here instead is this: Just how long are we going to see Katarina and Liz work together? Will it last forever? We still don’t trust her — while Raymond Reddington is far from a saint and we all know this at this point, we also don’t think that he is out to hurt Liz on some sort of malicious level.

