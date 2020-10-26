Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere details: ‘Guardians and Gladiators’







The Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere carries with it the title of “Guardians and Gladiators,” and just based from some early details alone, we know that we’re in for a powerful hour of television. This is an episode that has so much material to look at from this summer, whether it be the global pandemic or social-justice reform. Also, it still has the fabric of what makes SVU the show that it is.

It’s true that SVU does not have to feel pressure to cram in every headline of the past few months into a single episode, as they have a lot of time to take on some of these stories. Still, consider this the foundation, and what could introduce some story elements to come in more later.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SVU season 22 premiere synopsis with some more news when it comes to the series:

11/12/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON PREMIERE – When the squad tries to solve an assault in Central Park, they are hampered by their own blind spots and a community that is losing trust in the police. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes.

The distrust of the police may very well be one part of the premiere that courses through the remainder of the season. It makes it harder for Benson, Rollins, and the rest of the team to do their job; yet, it is the responsibility of the collective NYPD to show that they are listening and able to change. This season may look at things on the ground level with how police reform could impact the SVU, but they may also look broader towards much of the department. Time will tell in terms of how it is all worked out.

