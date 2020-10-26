Chicago Fire season 9 premiere spoilers: How Brett steps up







We know that you’ve been waiting for a long time to see the Chicago Fire season 9 premiere over on NBC, and the good news is that it’s coming around the corner! The first episode, entitled “Rattle Second City,” is coming on November 11. (For those wondering, Second City is both a nickname for Chicago and then also a name for a super-popular improv troupe that originated there — this is probably a reference more to the further.)

Through much of the early part of this season, we imagine that growth and change will be an integral theme. We’re going to see how some of these characters adapt to new circumstances, and also how Firehouse 51 adapts to having another new person on board. Brett seems to be ready for more as a leader, and Stella may have an opportunity to do some new things as well.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 9 premiere synopsis below:

11/11/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the season 9 premiere, Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications. Brett’s leadership shines during a scary call. Boden sees great potential in Kidd and proposes an idea that could have lasting repercussions.

All in all, shouldn’t this prove to be a memorable episode? If nothing else, we’re interesting to see what sort of foundation it sets for the remainder of the season. We’ve always said that Chicago Fire is the most lighthearted of the three One Chicago shows (even if they did kill Otis), so we hope that there is an opportunity to sprinkle in at least some optimism in this episode. This is a rather-dark time for much of the world, and we could all certainly use it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you want to see when it comes to the Chicago Fire season 9 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Aslo, remember here to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







