Fear the Walking Dead season 6: What’s next with Dwight, Sherry?







Coming out of Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead season 6, we are aware that Dwight is in a different position than ever before on this series. After spending so long trying to find Sherry, the two are finally reunited! There is so much ground to be explored now, mostly because these two characters have each gone through so much. It’s hard to know just where things are going to move for the two of them now.

Will they find some sort of bliss, or at least peace within each other? Will they realize that they are still compatible? There will be time to explore this over the coming episodes, and rest assured there are plans to. Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Ian Goldberg had to say:

…[One] thing we can say is that Dwight and Sherry have been apart for quite some time. And we’ve seen the Dwight side of that relationship. And Dwight has undergone a pretty big evolution as a character.

He is not the same man that he was when he was Negan’s right-hand man in the Sanctuary. He’s become a much more hopeful person. He’s really redefined himself. And, again, without spoiling anything, Sherry’s also undergone some changes since the last time she saw Dwight. So really what that episode is going to dig into is two people who love each other very much, who’ve also gone through their own journeys and evolutions apart from each other, and how that’s going to affect their relationship going forward.

We’re personally glad to see this, mostly because there are only so many opportunities to get a great love story on this show. Also, this does give the series even more of a Walking Dead presence and we know that this matters to a lot of people out there. Negan will cast a large shadow over here; the continuance of this story solidifies that more.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

