Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 4 spoilers: John’s investigation







Are you prepared to check out Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 4 next week? It’s another adventure, and another focus.

After this weekend’s new installment focused on Althea and Dwight, we’re moving forward now with a different perspective — one focusing on John Dorie. He is going to be the focal point of much of what is next, and it could be enough to dramatically change a few things about him.

For a few more details all about it right now, we suggest that you take a look at the Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

John is settling in as one of Virginia’s rangers when a mysterious death sends him on an investigation that makes him question everything he thought about himself.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, maybe we’ll get some fantastic, super-emotional moments … but hopefully also something that gives us a sense as to how Virginia’s empire-of-sorts can be overthrown. One of the challenges of this season is that everyone is so isolated. It does make for some good standalone plots, but eventually it’d be nice to see things connected in a little bit of a larger way. This season so far has been about survival (of course), but also continuing to discover a sense of purpose. Sometimes, this can come in the most unexpected of places. (One positive about this season? The ratings are actually up so far versus what we saw in season 5 — the first time that we’ve seen the show improve its numbers since the very beginning.)

