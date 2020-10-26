Batwoman season 2: New look at Javicia Leslie in costume!







If you weren’t excited already to see Batwoman season 2 on the air, perhaps these new images will help! While we’ve seen a few assorted teases already of Javicia Leslie’s character of Ryan Wilder in costume, we’ve never got a full look at what the costume will become … at least until now.

Below, you can see two official teases of the new suit, which sports a few key differences from the original worn by Ruby Rose. The hair is obviously one that stands out right away, and there are also some different accents when it comes to the gloves and boots. We prefer this costume quite a bit to the first season’s, mostly because of the red accents that sort of decorate it throughout. One of the largest issues we had with the Rose costume is that save for the hair and the Bat-signal, there wasn’t enough red anywhere else. It felt like parts of the costume could get lost and this one is a little more effective in that way. It pays homage to the Kate Kane version while also having its own life.

So while it is exciting to see Leslie in costume, we still have to wait and see precisely what the personality is going to be like for Wilder moving forward on the show. We don’t expect a carbon-copy of Kate there, either, but we don’t have a lot of video footage to go on. All we have is the promise that Batwoman season 2 is coming on the air early next year, and we imagine that some more official footage will start coming out before too long.

Ultimately, the feeling that we have upon looking at this is excitement. It feels like everyone involved was up for the challenge of a new Batwoman, so here’s to hoping that it pays off in the end.

What do you think about this new costume for Batwoman season 2?

