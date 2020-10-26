The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 spoilers: What’s worrying Shaun?







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Frontline Part 2,” and we’ve got a larger overall sense now of what’s coming.

For those who missed the report yesterday, we’ve discussed already how this episode is going to continue the pandemic-related story established in the November 2 premiere. We are going to see how Shaun and the doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital come to terms with the onset of the pandemic, plus also Claire doing her best to handle the grief that is in her heart.

Now that we’ve seen the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 synopsis, there are some added details in here worth being excited about:

“Frontline Part 2” – In the conclusion of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with [the virus]. As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea’s health and wanting to be with the woman he loves. Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez’s death through her patients. In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career. Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Sounds dramatic? What we do like is that through everything that is going on within the episode, all of the major characters are getting their moment in the sun.

Where do you anticipate the story going moving into The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2?

