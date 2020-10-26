This Is Us season 5: Chrissy Metz teases Kate, Toby storyline







As we prepare for the launch of This Is Us season 5 on NBC Tuesday night, isn’t this the best possible time to talk about Kate? We like to think so.

In the video below via ET Canada, cast member Chrissy Metz does her best in order to spell out what some of the upcoming story is going to be for her character. Within that, she outlines how the series is addressing the pandemic, but also the current priorities for Kate and Toby. At the end of season 4, there was a storyline set up that was all about these two debating as to whether or not adopt a child. It’s an enormous decision, and the fact that Jack has a sibling in the future suggests that this happens. (There’s no guarantee that Jack’s sister was adopted or born biologically; this show does have a knack for twists.)

Metz notes in the video that new circumstances are not deviating Kate and Toby away from adoption — while there is a global health crisis and they are doing whatever they can in order to be safe, at the same exact time they still want to live their lives. Time hasn’t stopped these past several months and this story for these characters is going to serve as a reflection of that.

We’ve heard from some past interviews with Metz that there is a Kate storyline coming that is traced back to certain parts of her past that hasn’t been explored as of yet. Go ahead and store that in the back of your mind, as well…

What do you most want to see for Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 5?

