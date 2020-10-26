Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Asylum & Presidential Debates







The October 25 installment of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is the penultimate one before the Presidential Election, and with that, it made sense that things kicked off with a discussion on that very thing.

It began with a bit of comedy all about the recent Presidential Debate, which is because of all of the reporting after the fact. Oliver was shocked that this was being described as a “civil exchange of ideas,” mostly because it was still, in his words, “appalling” versus many other debates that we’ve seen over the years. The standard for these debates is simply different than it was many years ago.

Now, let’s get to the main segment: Immigration. It is a subject that was brought up in the recent debate, but it has been ignored for much of the campaign as of late. In the words of Donald Trump, the asylum program is a “scam” and not something to be takin seriously. Yet, asylum has been a part of this country for generations, and there are many people in desperate need of it.

What Oliver seemed to be pointing out in his segment is some of the extremism that often goes on within politics and the news these days. One example somehow becomes the norm, and sometimes, the norm isn’t even accurate.

