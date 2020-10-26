Fargo season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Lay Away’







Next week on Fargo season 4 episode 7, we’d say to prepare for an episode that will send you on quite the trip. Think in terms of countless surprises and a few big moments that hopefully, you won’t expect at all. The title here is “Lay Away,” and there will be a certain degree of the past coming in and merging with the present. That’s at least going to be true especially for Loy, who is becoming all the more rich and exciting with every passing moment. Chris Rock is owning this role, and we’re loving getting to know more about him … even some of the dangerous stuff.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Fargo season 4 episode 7 synopsis with other insight as to where things are going from here:

Josto makes a bold move, Loy battles his demons and Oraetta silences her critics. Written by Noah Hawley and Enzo Mileti & Scott Wilson; Directed by Dana Gonzales.

Obviously, it would be infinitely nicer to have more details in advance in terms of what’s coming up, but that does go somewhat against the creed of the sort of show that Fargo is. It loves to find a way to unleash the element of surprise in some of its episodes, even if its promos are decorated often in varying degrees of action and carnage.

We’re excited to see whatever is coming up in the episodes to come … even if it is chaotic. Ultimately, that’s what we would want from a show like this … or at least coupled with a little bit of humor.

