The Undoing episode 2 spoilers: Grace gets questioned







Following tonight’s premiere on HBO, The Undoing episode 2 could very much be about the unraveling. Think of the first episode as one all about setting up the puzzle pieces all over the board. You think you have them sorted out, but something is wrong. They’re not fitting together properly. Grace is going to find that there is very little escape from what lies around her.

Is this show going to be the next Big Little Lies? We recognize the comparisons, given that both shows star Nicole Kidman and they each have the creative presence of David E. Kelley. Yet, they are also totally different worlds, and we don’t think it’s so easy as to just draw a straight line between one and the other. The world of The Undoing is wealthy, but a different sort of wealth than Coastal California. Grace is a very different sort of character, and one that could easily find herself on the defensive within this particular episode.

For a few more details just check out the full The Undoing episode 2 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

After seeking refuge at her father’s house, Grace (Nicole Kidman) finds herself on the receiving end of detectives’ probing questions.

We wish that we could tell you that this upcoming episode could spend a lot of time trying to put together those pieces, but that is not the reality. They’re going to have to move quickly since otherwise, you are running the risk that you won’t reach a resolution in time. This is a particularly short story, with the advantage in that being that there is not going to be a lot of time in order to build things up. There will be some reveals, and they’re going to come at you fast.

