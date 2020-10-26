When Calls the Heart season 8: Star denies final season rumors







Is When Calls the Heart season 8 going to be the final season? Is that something to be legitimately concerned about?

Here’s the good news, since we don’t want to beat around the bush on this sort of thing: There are no clear signs that season 8 is the end of the road. In responding to potential rumors about whether or not season 8 is the end of the road, here is some of what Erin Krakow had to say in a post on Twitter:

I haven’t heard anything about that! We hope to be in Hope Valley for a “good, long while!”

Go ahead and consider that one positive sign that the show could continue for a while, though the truth here is that it’s really going to be up to what the folks over at the Hallmark Channel decide. We just don’t see there being any real reason why the show would come to a conclusion in the near future. The ratings for the series are still strong, and we certainly think that the network considers this to be one of their signature shows. They wouldn’t have ordered a spin-off in When Hope Calls unless they felt good about the viability of the landmark show.

Let’s remember here that it will still be some time before we hear about a season 9. There is still a season to air in the meantime! We’re excited to see some more episodes come about in the months to come, and there’s all sorts of work that has been done of them already. As a matter of fact, Krakow even wrote in a post on Twitter that she just took part in her first ADR session of the season. (For those who don’t know, ADR is when you go in and record lines needed for scenes that, for whatever reason, weren’t captured on-set.)

