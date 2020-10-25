Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Return date & story ahead







Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Just in case you’re coming into this article wondering that very thing, wonder no more! An answer to the question lies within.

If you’ve been checking in on Fox to see the answer to this, you’ve probably noticed already that they are airing coverage leading up to the World Series tonight. Of course, that’s simply because tonight is the latest game in the battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. The only way that a new Family Guy would have aired is in the event that the series wrapped up in just four games. That didn’t happen.

Luckily, it does seem like the producers have a great story coming up to make this very-much worth the wait. The title for the show’s November 1 return is “CutawayLand,” and you can get some other details via the synopsis:

Peter and Lois accidentally set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself in the all-new “CutawayLand” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Nov. 1 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1801) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

This episode is about as Family Guy as an episode can get, given that cutaway gags are the show’s bread and butter — it only makes sense for the writers to go as meta as possible here for the sake of a full episode. Of course, from the outside looking in the big question we’re left to wonder is this: Will there be any real substance beneath all of the style? What’s the continuous story that brings all of this together? Maybe that is what we’re meant to wonder and be excited about through the next several days…

