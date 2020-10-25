The Voice video: Carter Rubin wows with Lewis Capaldi cover







Coming up on The Voice this coming week, brace yourself for some memorable performances! Carter Rubin is one of them, both for his talent and also his potential.

We’ll be the first to admit that we get a little frustrated with The Voice constantly focusing on the ages of some of their young singers. We do get why they do it, since they’re trying to show just how talented some of their contestants are proportionally to how inexperienced they are. Also, they’re trying to create some great moments when it comes to how surprised the coaches are when they turn around.

No matter his age, one thing is clear: Carter’s got a great voice. Lewis Capaldi is not an easy artist to perform, since he’s got such tremendous range and passion when he sings. Yet, Carter’s able to pull off a version of “Before You Go” that is worthy of turns from both Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Both do have a lot to offer him in terms of musical expertise, especially since each one of them has worked in this industry for the majority of their lives. They can guide him and his family in the direct direction on the road to stardom.

This is a really hard decision for Carter to make, but we do like the pitch that Gwen brings to the table here. There’s a lot of different directions that she can take him, but there is a long road ahead for him. Getting a team is just the beginning of the journey, since there are battles and so many other big things coming up after the fact.

Based on this performance, what do you think about Carter Rubin as a contender on The Voice?

