Platonic season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance at all that we are going to hear about a Platonic season 2 premiere date between now and the end of December?

Well, before we get too much further into anything here, it honestly feels right to just go ahead and say that we really want another chapter of this story to arrive soon! The first season of the Apple TV+ comedy may be among the most underrated shows on all TV, which only ignites the desire to see things escalate further.

Now, here is where we note that a lot of good stuff related to Platonic has already been filmed for the new season, but that doesn’t mean we are about to see it in the near future. Given that Apple already has another Seth Rogen series in The Studio set for the first few months of next year, it feels fair to expect his other show (this one with Rose Byrne) to be out at some point during the summer. There is no real reason to think that the streaming service is going to put both of these shows out close to the same time.

For the reasons that we’ve already spelled out here, it does also feel relatively easy to imagine that there won’t be a lot of news related to season 2 or a premiere date the rest of the month.

As for what lies ahead…

Well, so far the corporate powers-that-be have done a good job of keeping a lot of stuff under wraps. Yet, we tend to think personally that we’ll see the relationship between Will and Sylvia evolve in some unexpected ways. They will not move in a romantic direction — instead, we actually wonder if Sylvia will take on a role adjacent to Will’s romantic life! Remember that she has become a wedding planner, and we would not be shocked if his wedding is a big story for the next chapter.

