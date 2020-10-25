Victoria season 4: Is there hope for a return for Jenna Coleman, cast?







Is there a chance that we could see Victoria season 4 at some point in the future? We know there is a real desire for more — after all, we certainly know that there is so much more of Queen Victoria’s story to be told!

Yet, it still doesn’t seem like there are any official plans for more episodes … at least for the time being. We should note, though, that the official term being used here is “on hiatus” for the status of season 4. No one is saying that Victoria is 100% canceled, so we can’t sit here and say that the series is done. There are chances and opportunities still, but it comes down to both finding the right story and getting the cast once again on board for more.

Speaking in a new interview with TVInsider, Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson (who works to oversee many of these shows airing in the United States) made it clear precisely what the status of the show for the time being is:

This is a show that we have been saying is on hiatus because there are a lot of different factors that have to come together to do another season. We’re not saying it’s not coming, but there is no plan at the moment to begin filming the show.

The best comparison that we could make here is that Victoria is somewhat similar to what we’ve seen as of late with Sherlock. That show is also on hiatus, and there has been a good bit of uncertainty as to whether or not it will be back. We’re a little more hopeful about the future of Victoria than we are Sherlock, though we honestly think that both of them are going to be back eventually. The real goal here is probably going to be patience more than anything else.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Victoria

What do you most want to see when it comes to Victoria season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







