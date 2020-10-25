Dancing with the Stars 29 results preview: Can Johnny Weir recover?







As we prepare for tomorrow’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode on ABC, we do have to wonder about the next elimination. Is Johnny Weir really the person who is the most vulnerable?

We’ll admit that when we saw that Weir was in jeopardy last week, we were shocked. He’s a figure-skating icon, he seemingly has a big fan base, and he’s also delivered some of the better routines of the season. So what happened? We consider it personally to be twofold.

1. Johnny performed early in the show, and typically those who kick it off have a harder time of getting a wide array of votes in the end. Just remember that not everyone tunes into the show at the very start of it, so it may take some time for people to get fully on board.

2. The scores for Johnny were a little bit lower than they’ve been for most of the season, which left him in a spot where the playing field was leveled a little bit.

For the time being, we’re going to say that this is just a one-week miscue than a trend that will be lasting for a while. Johnny can take this as motivation to come back stronger this time around, and he’ll almost certainly be in a better spot in the show. He and Monica Aldama are the one two contestants left who have faced the bottom two before. With that in mind, they do have to feel a little bit of danger for the time being. You can’t feel too safe if you are either one of them.

