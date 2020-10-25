Flesh and Blood season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS, ITV?







Will there be a Flesh and Blood season 2 renewal over at ITV, and will that carry over to PBS? Within this article, we’ll do our best in order to clue you in on what could be next for the British drama.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no official indication that there will be any more episodes over in the UK, and more than likely, it will be ITV who makes the decision here. British shows tend to operate under a different process than here in America — there is often no set schedule or premiere window that they have to adhere to. Basically, they can come on the air whenever they want and then wrap up in a fairly similar fashion. The focus is more on stories than just trying to fit a few specific boxes.

With that, we unfortunately can’t tell you much about what could be happening with some of these relationships or the overall story arcs — patience will be required! For viewers in America, we are at least confident that PBS will pick up more episodes in the event that they are ordered overseas. The network’s Masterpiece imprint has long been a great home for established British drama — they of course air overseas first, but eventually they do come stateside to develop an audience of their own.

Hopefully, we will be able to bring you some more news on the future of Flesh and Blood before too long. One of the things that we’ve come to realize is that the global health crisis is certainly having an impact when it comes to what networks are able to figure out for their future. It’s harder to start up productions in this current day and age, so patience is perhaps required even more than ever. It takes longer to get shows under way, and beyond just that it can be a little bit more expensive.

Do you want to see a Flesh and Blood season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







