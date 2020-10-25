Is Lovecraft Country new tonight on HBO? Season 2 hopes







Is Lovecraft Country new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll have an answer to that — plus also look more to the future.

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way here: There is no new episode of the show coming on the network. As for the reason behind that, it has a good bit to do with the fact that last week was the finale. We don’t want it to be the finale, but that doesn’t change the facts or where we now ultimately are.

The next order of business now is simply this: Waiting in order to see if there even is another season of the show coming up. For the time being, that much isn’t abundantly clear. Our hope is that there is going to be a chance to see something more down the road, but the ball is going to be in the court of HBO and also the show’s own executive producers to figure that out. We do think that there will be more eventually, but we wouldn’t expect it to come around at some point in the near future. It’s going to take some time in order to write it, film it, and then find the best spot eventually for it to premiere.

Ultimately, we’re thinking that there could at least be some sort of news on the future over the next few months — we’d be shocked if there was nothing by the time we reach the end of the TCA Winter Press Tour for HBO early next year. We’ll keep our eyes peeled but, while we wait, may we suggest a re-watch of some of the old episodes? We’re sure that there are some buried secrets in there.

