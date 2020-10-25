Saturday Night Live: Adele spoofs The Bachelor (and sings her hits)







Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Adele, and we expected that there would be some great stuff … but a Bachelor spoof? We didn’t see that at all.

The premise of this sketch was rather simple, and at the same time rather brilliant: Adele as a contestant on the show, someone who sings her hits whenever they correspond perfectly with the mood in the house. It’s strangely a combination that works, and we mostly just love that she was willing to do this and utilize her vocal pipes on the show. Since she wasn’t the musical guest, we weren’t entirely sure how she was going to be able to fit this in.

We do appreciate the deviation from pop-culture, given that typically, SNL would spoof The Bachelorette with it being the show on the air right now. Yet, the sketch probably wouldn’t work as well if Adele was the lead — she had to experience the heartbreak to reflect perfectly what is going on with her songs.

(For those who missed it, Adele confirmed early on in the episode that her newest album isn’t done yet … we know there’s anticipation out there.)

While most of the performances were a little jokey, we are glad that we got at the conclusion here a good bit of the chorus of “Someone Like You” — by far one of her bigger overall hits. There’s still something about a lot of her songs that hit you right in the heart-strings.

At the end of the sketch, Adele concluded it by saying that she’ll do Love Island next — a show that is probably much more familiar to her than The Bachelor, ironically, given its hit status in Great Britain.

This has to be one of the top sketches of the season so far — if not all of 2020.

