Saturday Night Live cold open: A second Trump, Joe Biden debate sketch







Entering this weekend’s new Saturday Night Live episode, we had a good sense as to what we were going to see. There was an almost 0% chance that the NBC show was going to give us anything other than a debate spoof with this being the final one before the Presidential Election.

In our mind, the only major question we had was pretty simple: How would the show present Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) this time around? It started with Maya Rudolph coming on board to play the role of moderator Kristen Welker, and then we got jokes aplenty about the mute button, Trump being overly complimentary of the moderator, and the military apparently shooting a vaccine straight into people’s faces.

What we were really waiting to see throughout the sketch was something a little different or unexpected. Seeing Carrey specifically turn into Clint Eastwood was moderately entertaining, as was seeing various questions about what Trump’s healthcare plan.

Eventually, we did get a surprise in the form of Kate McKinnon coming on board as Rudy Giuliani, where he proclaimed that he had some insight information on Biden that he would use to destroy him. (This appearance from Rudy started with a pretty-clear jab at the most-recent Borat film, which arrived over the weekend.)

Ultimately, this is precisely what you would have expected from a cold open going into the episode. There were some good one-liners from Trump, and we’re still not entirely sure if Carrey’s Biden is landing fully. We do like that it feels a little bit like Ace Ventura meets Mr. Rogers — we don’t know if that’s what he is intending with this, but that’s what we got.

