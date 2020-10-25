The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Other Woman’







The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 4 carries with it the title of “The Other Woman,” and we don’t think that we have to say too much more for you to know what’s coming. This is an episode that is going to likely bring about the misery of Catherine in a greater sense that before.

Even if you have a casual understanding of King Henry VIII and all of his wives, then you know how this story ends. You also know just how far he is willing to go in order to ensure that he gets what he wants.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more information all about what you can expect to see:

While Meg risks all for love, Catherine struggles with the nauseating possibility Henry is cheating on her.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that the stage will be slightly more set for the endgame of this series, which is when things are going to turn truly dangerous. This is not one of those shows where things build more and more towards a happy, peaceful outcome … even though the rest of the run should prove to be rather captivating. Henry and Catherine’s marriage is obviously a big part of the story, but there are also episodes coming fixating on sickness and plenty of political intrigue.

Now that we’ve set the stage for what’s coming, let’s just say this: How great are Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O’Connor at the moment? You’ve seen the full extent of these characters’ emotional journeys so far. Henry is already starting to feel like quite a different person from when we first saw him in Part 1 of the series.

