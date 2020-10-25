Lucifer season 6: A fun new look behind the scenes







There may not be that much in the way of Lucifer season 6 headlines right now, but there is a good reason for that. After all, production is currently going on in the Los Angeles area, and there aren’t too many announcements because of that.

Also, there is another added wrinkle here: We don’t know how season 5 ends. Because there are so many question marks with eight more episodes still to arrive on Netflix, everyone is being a tad more hush-hush than usual. Nobody wants to give anything away!

Yet, at least we can share a new behind-the-scenes photo below! Take a look at what executive producer Ildy Modrovich shared featuring herself, star Tom Ellis, and fellow EP Joe Henderson. They are all seemingly on set, while also staying six feet apart. This is just a part of the natural way of things on set right now, where health and safety is being prioritized. Yet, it is a good reminder of how everyone is trying to do their best with these difficult circumstances.

Lucifer has a lot of value as a show in a time like this — we think there is an acute awareness that it serves as a great deal of escapism for people out there looking for something like this. Lucifer is the sort of show that can make you laugh, no matter the circumstances, and it can also get you so invested in the lives of these characters.

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to see more Lucifer episodes (the second half of season 5) either later this year or in early 2021.

