Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the final HoH, Part 2?







Who won the final HoH, part 2 within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? We know that this is the biggest question coming out of today. The winner gets to compete against Nicole in the third and final part on finale night (Wednesday), and it has huge ramifications for the remainder of the game.

Want some more Big Brother 22 All-Stars updates in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. Go ahead and consider this your source through the remainder of the season.

We said this earlier today, but it does bear repeating — Enzo winning this competition today is the most realistic way that he can win the whole thing. If he loses to Cody, the only way he makes it to the end is if someone brings him — and in that case, he may not get many votes. If Cody wins, he’s in a great spot — if he wins the final part of the HoH, he wins. He also wins more than likely if Nicole wins and takes him.

So who is the winner here, at the end of the day? Without further ado, it’s … Cody. No real surprise there, but he’s got it. This means that Nicole and Cody are going to square off to see which one of them will be the final Head of Household on Wednesday’s finale and cast out the third-place finisher. Cody’s a deserving winner for sure, but this win cements further the biggest issue with season 22 — by far, this has to be the most straightforward and predictable edition of the show that we’ve had in many years of it being on the air.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you think about the results of part 2 of the Big Brother 22 final HoH?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







