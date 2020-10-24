Supernatural series finale: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles praise ending







Just in case you wanted more optimism that Supernatural was going to wrap up in the right way, we’ve got it — and from some very trustworthy sources, in fact!

Speaking at a new PaleyFest panel (per Entertainment Weekly) leading into the final episodes of the show, star Jared Padalecki made it very clear that he “couldn’t be more pleased with the way [the series finale] turned out.” Not only that, but he took it a step further in saying that “the series finale is my favorite episode of all-time.” Given that we’re talking about fifteen years’ worth of episodes, that’s huge. We know that this episode is meant to be personal and emotional as opposed to focusing just on big mythology, and that is probably what made it so appealing. Sure, we’ve seen Supernatural be about monsters and threats aplenty over the years, but when the dust settles we are really just talking about a story of two brothers and the friends they encounter along their journey.

Jared’s longtime co-star Jensen Ackles also had some nice things to say about the finale, noting the following:

“It’s a fantastic way for the show to wrap up … The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it’s interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening.” Given that the cast has left the door open to coming back and doing more Supernatural down the road, we have to imagine that the show ends in a way where that is still possible. Beyond just that, there aren’t too many firm details out there and it’s probably better off that way. Isn’t it nice to be surprised here and there?

