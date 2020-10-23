Supernatural season 15 episode 19 spoilers: The last before series finale







Supernatural season 15 episode 19 is going to be titled “Inherit the Earth,” and we’re going to go out on a limb here. Mythology-wise, this could very well prove to be the biggest episode of the entire series. From everything we’ve heard so far, much of the battle against Chuck is going to be wrapped up before episode 20 (the series finale) even begins. This means that there is going to be an incredible amount of drama here as Sam, Dean, and the rest of our heroes try to tip the scales in their favor.

When the going gets tough, don’t you need to throw in a few curveballs? We do like to think so — why wouldn’t you stop at nothing to try to win the fight? For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 19 synopsis below:

CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1519). Original airdate 11/12/2020.

Why did The CW have to put “Carry On” at the start of the press release? Did they have to go ahead and make us emotional? The “familiar face” coming back is perhaps the most intriguing part of this, mostly because there are only so many big-name guest stars we’re going to see over the final episodes due to the global health crisis. Whoever turns up, if they are not a part of the regular or frequently-recurring cast, is going to have to be extremely special. Supernatural is going to have to be economical in its approach to the final stories, meaning that effectively, they are going to have to make the most out of some of the little moments.

