Shameless season 11: What to expect with the buildup







If you find yourself stoked to see Shameless season 11 on Showtime December 6, you’re far from alone. The cast has been working for a while on new episodes, and we’ve got a good feeling a lot of crazy Gallagher hijinks are coming.

To go along with that, we’re getting more and more of a good sense as to how it will be promoted. Earlier this month, Cameron Monaghan (Ian) made it clear that Showtime is doing another promo shoot for the new season, which means that there will be more cast photos that you’ll have a chance to see. While this may feel on the surface like a “go figure” sort of decision, remember that a lot of networks are restricting stuff right now due to the global health crisis. There was no real guarantee that we would see something like this happen.

While some of the cast members are wearing masks in the Instagram post below from Cameron, we don’t want to make any assumptions about the shoot itself — though we wouldn’t be surprised if they are all featured wearing them. Shameless is going to look at how these characters are impacted by the pandemic on some level, and it makes sense that they would. This is not a world you really see explored all that much on other shows. With that in mind, wouldn’t you want them in the spotlight as much as you can?

Hopefully, we will have something akin to a full trailer at some point next month … and we’ll be glad to share more updates then.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11?

How do you think the final-season story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

View this post on Instagram #Shameless Season 11 promo shoot. Final season coming soon! A post shared by Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) on Oct 11, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

