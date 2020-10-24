The Conners season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Saving The Lunch Box







The Conners season 3 episode 3 is an installment that carries with it the title of “Plastics, Trash Talk & Darlene Antoinette.” That lone should make you interested in watching. Then, you find out more about the story.

As some of you are probably familiar with already (at least if you saw the premiere), this is a show that has no plans to shy away from real-life issues. We’ve taken on the pandemic already, and of course it impacts many businesses. The Lunch Box is a prime example of that. It’s the sort of place that has been hit hard by what is going on in the world and with that in mind, the primary question becomes whether or not there is a feasible way to save it. That is going to be a big-time focus over the course of this upcoming half-hour.

Want to get a few more details all about that? Then be sure to check out the full The Conners season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Plastics, Trash Talk & Darlene Antoinette” – Darlene isolates herself from her co-workers at Wellman Plastics, leaving them with the impression she is an elitist snob, while Louise decides to teach Harris an expensive life lesson. Jackie has invested everything she has into The Lunch Box and is determined to keep the restaurant running no matter what, leaving some family members to question her actions, on “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This entire synopsis feels like a great microcosm for the entire season, one where you are going to see a good bit of struggle mixed with the show’s signature comedy. This will all be about family and caring for one another, no matter the circumstance.

