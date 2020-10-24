Station 19 season 4 spoilers: How will Andy’s mother shake things up?







As we prepare for Station 19 season 4 to premiere later this fall, we know that there are a lot of story points the writers are going to hit. Of course a part of it will be seeing how they handle being first responders within a global pandemic, but then there are also some relationship stuff that needs to be hit. Take, for example, seeing what happens next with Andy and Sullivan’s marriage, but also how Jaina Lee Ortiz’s character will deal with the sudden revelation that her mother is actually alive.

Here has Andy’s mom been all this time, and what sort of secrets was her father keeping before his death? These are things we hope to get answers to, but it doesn’t sound like the creative team is taking things in the direction you would expect. In speaking on this further to TV Insider, executive producer Paris Barclay noted that the mother reveal “will be complicated [for Andy] but not devastating in the way that viewers might expect.” That suggests to us that there may be a few fun moments in here beyond just some of the drama — and we may need some of that when you think about the heavy subject matter overall.

Thematically Barclay also noted that there are hopes to bring some inspiration to viewers through some of the stories they see:

There is something uplifting about being with first responders who are facing the challenge of their lifetime. Our plan is to find the joy of a family that can struggle, work and survive the biggest crisis of their lives.

When Station 19 returns to ABC next month, it will be doing so alongside a crossover with Grey’s Anatomy. We imagine that format-wise, we’ll see things spread out between the two shows in ways that are similar to what we had last year.

