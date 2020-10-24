Law & Order: SVU season 22: Who’s now in the opening credits?







There are few honors on television quite like being a part of the opening of Law & Order: SVU. You are talking here about a television institution. It’s fantastic to be on in the present, and these are also episodes that are going to be syndicated for many years after the fact. You get a chance to be a part of the world in perpetuity after the fact!

Well, this week marked an especially-fantastic occasion for Demore Barnes, as he had a chance to take part in filming the show opening for the first time. If you did not know, the actor (who plays Garland on the NBC show) was promoted to series regular. That, of course, means that he has a chance to be highlighted from the very beginning alongside Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast.

As for what is coming up for Garland in season 22, we would imagine that we will see a good bit more of NYPD leadership in general with all of the changes in the world. This season can investigate the challenges of being in the department during this time, whether it be amidst widespread social-justice movements or a global pandemic. This has never been a show to shy away from current events, as well as addressing what sort of toll this can take on the characters. Garland still has to also get used to his new position, especially after filling a void left by someone in Dodds. It goes without saying, but this man does cast a rather wide shadow.

Be prepared to see Law & Order: SVU season 22 on the air later this year — we’ll have some other news every step of the way.

Hope I don’t get in trouble for sharing this.. Just put on a brand new suit..

And I can’t get the #SVU theme music out of my head, cuz I am so excited we are about to film the new opening of the show to include.. yours truly.@nbcsvu @WolfEnt@SVUWritersRoom @nbc#SVU22 pic.twitter.com/PiW7lT3FwL — Demore (@DemoreBarnes) October 21, 2020

