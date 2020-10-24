Mayans MC season 3 filming officially (and finally) underway







For everyone out there who has been eager to get some good news when it comes to Mayans MC season 3, it’s finally here!

Over the past couple of days, we’ve gotten word that the Sons of Anarchy follow-up is finally back in production in Ventura County, which means that things could be set up for a 2021 premiere date. While some shows were shut down in the middle of filming due to the global pandemic, Mayans was one of the ones that didn’t even get to kick off production as they had planned. They had to sit around over the past several months and figure out precisely how they wanted to get back to work.

Ultimately, we know that there is a lot that EZ and the Mayans are going to have to take on in the new season, especially in the wake of the big revelations at the end of season 1 plus the violence that unraveled. We could have clubs at war, but also the show moving into some very different directions. We would imagine that there will still be an effort to showcase life in a group like the Mayans, while also paralleling that to a wide array of struggles that these people go through. It could be a violent season at times, but a funny and heartbreaking one at others. These are people who you don’t often encounter on a daily basis; there are fictional mysteries still to be unlocked.

Now, we just have to sit around and wait for some sort of premiere date…

