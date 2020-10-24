NCIS season 18: Making sense of some of the early episodes







After such a long hiatus, isn’t it nice to know that NCIS season 18 is coming onto CBS this fall? Production is underway, we have a premiere date (November 17), and there are a few details out there about the premiere already.

Premiere (November 17) – This is where you’re going to be seeing a deep-dive into what Gibbs was working on when he was “sturgeon fishing” last season — really, he was working on a top-secret mission with Fornell tied to the latter’s daughter Emily. The big question we personally are wondering is what happened back then … and why are we hearing about it now?

Episode 2 (date TBA, likely November 24) – If the show is airing episodes in numerical order, this is when the 400th episode should come out. Sean Harmon is returning as a younger Gibbs, and you will learn how he and Ducky first met and formed the invaluable connection that still exists today.

Beyond that – We reported recently that Margo Harshman is back as Delilah, and most likely the third or fourth episode of the season is going to feature a big story for her and McGee. This could also take place somewhere in the past, being that the writers have already said they’re going to take their time before getting to the present. There hasn’t been too much said about any other prominent guest stars, but we’re sure to find out more over the weeks ahead.

