His Dark Materials season 2 video: Lin-Manuel Miranda, cast look ahead







His Dark Materials season 2 is going to arrive on HBO and BBC One later this year — so why not get another look at what’s ahead?

If you look below, you can see Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Scott, and some other cast members all do their part to spell out what you can expect to see on the series coming up. This entire season is based on the book The Subtle Knife, and that central weapon is at the core of the story. Lee is working in order to find the knife, understanding its larger importance and how it could keep Lyra safe. Lyra herself is just starting to understand the scope of the multiverse, and she’s going to develop a bond with a new potential ally in Will — a young man from our own world who gets mixed up in everything.

What is so remarkable about His Dark Materials is that it can both move quickly and slowly at the same time. Within this season you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of different stuff unfold, and yet there is still this setup about a larger mystery — questions as to what Lyra’s destiny ultimately is. This is going to be something that takes a much larger time to figure out, but we’re excited to take a look at it and dive, in general, into much of what the rest of these worlds could bring to the table.

Just prepare yourselves now –a heck of a thrill ride lies ahead!

