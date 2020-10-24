Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Final HoH (part 2) preview







More than likely, today is going to be part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition in Big Brother 22 All-Stars … and the implications here are huge.

If you did not know, today Enzo and Cody are the two people competing in the challenge. One of them will have a chance to compete in the third and final part during the live finale on Wednesday, and the other will be at the mercy of whoever wins it. For Enzo, this is probably his final opportunity in order to take the game fully into his own hands.

What we mean by this is fairly simple: If Enzo wins and evicts Cody, there is a reasonably-good chance that he ends up winning the game. If he doesn’t win this competition, we have a hard time thinking there’s a path for him unless Nicole takes him and the jury really does not respect the way in which she’s played. Cody by far has the best chance of winning, but for Nicole, it comes down to who she is competing against.

More than likely, part 2 is going to have some sort of memory component — it could be about the Head of Household Competitions, the evictions, or something else that happened all season. There may also be a physical component. Cody is far and away the favorite to win, but we’re not sure you can rule Enzo out entirely. He’s done well here and there before.

