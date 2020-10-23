Blue Bloods season 11: Are there big Donnie Wahlberg – Danny stories?







The wait until Blue Bloods season 11 premieres is absolutely a long one, but isn’t it nice to know that the series is back in production? There have been plenty of indoor and outdoor scenes shot already, and we’re now just waiting to get an official premiere date.

While it’s hard to get into specifics for any character as of this moment, signs do point towards some big stuff happening for Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. We’ve already seen a photo of the star alongside Bonnie Somerville, which does make us think that there’s a good chance we will get to see Danny alongside Joe Hill’s mother Paula. Meanwhile, Donnie has been spotted filming a number of outdoor scenes in some sort of uniform, suggesting that even with tighter filming restrictions in New York City, the production is still finding a way to deliver a lot of the entertainment you would expect from the show.

When it comes to how Blue Bloods chooses to incorporate the pandemic into its storyline, there are still plenty of questions. Yet, much of the teases that we get indicate that the entire cast and crew are familiar already with what viewers like about this show. Danny’s still going to be the same daring character, willing to do what he can on the streets. Meanwhile, we imagine there will be opportunities to see how he’s handling family life as a father during one of the most difficult times in history. The more that is explored, the better this show will most likely be.

