Is Mindhunter canceled? David Fincher talks season 3 future at Netflix







Is Mindhunter officially canceled at Netflix? Are we delusional to potentially expect a season 3? It is something worth thinking about, but we can’t say that the future is altogether bright at the moment.

Speaking in a new interview with Vulture promoting his upcoming movie Mank, director/executive producer David Fincher noted that the financials for the show moving forward just may not work out:

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show … We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did Season 2. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

One of the things that is true when it comes to Mindhunter is that this is a show that could theoretically come back at any time, but so far removed from season 2 is going to be a hard sell. In addition to high costs, you also have to gauge interest and in that measurement, we’re sure to see declines with almost every passing day over the next several months. At least it got a couple of seasons, right? There are a number of Netflix shows in this current era that aren’t even making it past season 1.

If there is any hope long-term, it is that Fincher is very much still in the business of making stuff over at Netflix. Even if this show is in fact done, there is going to be a reasonably-good chance that we see some other quality content coming from him in the future. It’s at least something to cross our fingers for at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mindhunter right now

Are you going to be upset if there is no Mindhunter season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







