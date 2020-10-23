Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Was Christmas Abbott evicted at final four?







Tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode was a huge one — how could it not be when you consider some of the high stakes present here? Cody has a big decision to make here, as he needs to evict either Christmas Abbott or Nicole Franzel. One of them will take part in the jury roundtable, whereas the other is going to be a part of the final three.

For most of the first part of the episode tonight, what we saw was Christmas doing more or less whatever she could in order to ensure that Cody listened to her. The problem here is simple: It’s not altogether easy to get someone like Cody to listen.

Before we got to the eviction itself, we did get a chance to see a rather fantastic jury segment, one that revealed that Kevin is still salty towards Cody, that Da’Vonne is Team Enzo, and that also that there are a lot of people in there who aren’t big Nicole fans. Our feeling in the end here is similar to what it’s been — if someone cuts Cody, they are going to win the game.

In the end, Cody did evict Christmas, and the decision was very much expected. Christmas wasn’t angry after the fact, or at least that’s what she put on leading into the interview. She was a good sport talking with Julie, saying that she was proud of her game and she stood a chance versus anyone. We’re not sure we buy that, but still.

